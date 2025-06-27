Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ranks #1 In TRP

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been enjoying its Television run for 17 long years. Apart from the Disha Vakani magic, the haunted storyline worked the best for Asit Kumarr Modi’s sitcom. Dilip Joshi starrer has done it again and recreated the magic with massive TRPs with their latest ‘bhootni’ angle. Scroll below for a detailed report!

TMKOC surges to #1 rank in TRP

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) has released its report for the 25th week of 2025. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has stolen the #1 spot from Anupamaa. The latest ‘Bhootni’ storyline has been working really well. The viewers are hooked, which has led to an impressive viewership of 2.2 million.

Not just Anupamaa, TMKOC has also dethroned the longest-running daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, along with some other titles.

Take a look at the top 10 TRPs of Hindi serials for the 24th week of 2025 (based on impressions):

TMKOC: 2.2 million Anupamaa: 2.1 million Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 2 million Udne Ki Aasha: 1.9 million Advocate Anjali Awashthi: 1.4 million Mangal Lakshmi: Lakshmi Ka Safar – TRP: 1.4 million Laughter Chef – TRP: 1.4 million Vasudha – TRP: 1.3 million Kabhi Neem-Kabhi Shehad – TRP: 1.2 million

Asit Kumarr Modi celebrates the big win!

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi took to his official Twitter handle and thanked TMKOC fans for showering massive love. He wrote in Hindi, “Heartfelt thanks to all you viewers! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has once again become number 1 in TRP! Your love and support have made this journey so special. Stay with us always, keep laughing, and keep watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A big thank you from the entire @TMKOC_NTF family! #TRPNo1 #TMKOC”

Taarak Mehta stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sachin Shroff, Nitish Bhulani, Sonalika Joshi and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

