Lately, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been grabbing headlines for not-so-good reasons. While the iconic Indian sitcom continues to enjoy its successful run, off-screen stories related to its actors grab the attention time and again. We all know that several actors, after giving their blood and sweat for the show over the years, took a sudden exit from the show. Amid this, Gurucharan Singh reportedly reached out to producer Asit Kumarr Modi for his return, which didn’t happen. Recently, Modi talked about being in touch with Gurucharan. Scroll below for details!

Showbiz is not always a good place to be. Yes, with the right effort and luck, it can give you lifetime fame and wealth, but when the time isn’t right, it shows you the worst days. The same is happening with Gurucharan, who made his life through the widely popular character of Roshan Singh Sodhi in TMKOC, but his current situation is really concerning.

After the missing row, Gurucharan Singh opened up like never before. While talking to media portals, he shared that he is going through a financial crisis and has a lot of debt. He also requested that the entertainment industry give him work. Reportedly, he met with Asit Kumarr Modi, where he requested the latter to make his comeback possible in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Recently, while talking to Indian Express, Asit Kumarr Modi shared that he’s still in touch with some actors who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He made it clear that he’s not holding grudges against anyone. While talking about Gurucharan Singh, he shared that he’s concerned about his health and financial situation.

The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said, “I am still in touch with some people. Whatever is happening with Gurucharanji is not nice. I feel bad for him. I have told him that he can always talk to me if there is a problem. What will I do harboring a grudge?”

Let’s pray that all is well with Gurucharan Singh and hope he returns to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and entertains his fans!

