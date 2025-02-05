Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh is back in the news, and this time, he has only good things to share. After suffering from poor health conditions, the actor aims to bounce back strongly and is hoping for the best from his new innings on a professional front. Amid this, he also reacted to a news report that claimed he was unprofessional on the TMKOC set. He revealed what was his first reaction and how he sorted the matter.

Gurucharan has been in the headlines for the last few months. After the entire missing episode, the actor was indulged in back-to-back media interviews, where he opened up like never before. He got candid and shared about being in financial trouble. He further revealed that he contacted TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi for work, but things didn’t materialize.

Talking to Times Of India, Gurucharan Singh also shared about getting troubled by one report, which stated his behavior on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s set was unprofessional. Reacting to it, the actor said, “One news report claimed I was very unprofessional on the Taarak Mehta set. I was very angry after reading that. I have dedicated 13-14 years to this show and have worked wholeheartedly. Even when you have a broken back and are in the hospital, you are still working. To have such things written about you during such a time is very upsetting.”

Gurucharan Singh further shared that he contacted the creative head of the show, Sohail, and asked him to do a live session with him to clear such rumors about him. That’s how he got the matter sorted out.

During the same conversation, the actor shared about contacting Asit Kumarr Modi and asking him for a production job. Amid the streak of actors quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he assured that he could handle the situation better by being in the show’s production.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan recently got a brand endorsement deal. Apart from such deals, he is also interested in participating in reality shows or being a judge of such shows.

