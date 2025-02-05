Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is now set to roar on digital platforms. The film will arrive online in just a few more days. Walt Disney Studios officially revealed the news on their social media page, announcing it as the film crossed the $650 million milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

About

Mufasa is a prequel and sequel to 2019’s The Lion King, the story of Simba’s father. It was directed by Barry Jenkins and was based on a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson. Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani reprised their roles from the previous movie, with new members joining the cast. The cast also includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Blue Ivy Carter.

It received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, as the critics gave it 58% on Tomatometer while the audience gave it a spectacular 89%. The critics’ consensus stated, “Barry Jenkins’ deft hand and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music go some way towards squaring the Circle of Life in Mufasa, but this fitfully soulful story is ill-served by its impersonal, photorealistic animation style.”

The film’s synopsis read, “Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.”

Box Office Performance

Mufasa: The Lion King clashed with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and severely underperformed at the box office in its opening weekend. Sonic 3 surpassed Mufasa with its debut collection; however, the Disney flick got its boost and turned around its fate. It has finally bridged the gap and caught up to Sonic 3.

Mufasa collected a poor $35.4 million in its opening weekend. The domestic cume of the Disney feature has reached $230.0 million after collecting a strong $6.1 million on its 7th three-day weekend. It maintained an overseas stronghold and collected $11.7 million across the international box office, taking the collection to $423.5 million. Therefore, it crossed $650 million worldwide and now stands at a $653.56 million gross. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $200 million, and it has recovered its budget and reached the break-even point. The film is now only counting profits.

When & where to watch Mufasa: The Lion King?

Disney announced the good news that Mufasa is arriving on the digital platforms after almost two months, as it was released on December 20, 2024. Barry Jenkins’ film will debut on digital platforms on February 18, 2025. It is arriving on VOD and digital platforms. People can pre-order the movie on Amazon for $29.99. It will also arrive on other digital retailers as PVOD.

The post further mentioned that it will release 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1, 2025. The film is still running in the theatres. Check out the post here:

#Mufasa: The Lion King on repeat. Be the first to watch at home on February 18 and own it on Blu-ray April 1. pic.twitter.com/px2imqxANe — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 3, 2025

