Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, surprised everyone with its glorious run at the Indian box office. The film became the actor’s first 100-crore global grosser. In the domestic run, it fetched hefty returns and made its place among the most violent films ever made. Now, as the theatrical run has almost ended, the official announcement about the film’s OTT release date is out. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Mollywood action thriller was released theatrically on December 20, 2024. It opened to mixed reviews from critics but received a big thumbs-up from the audience. It worked mainly because of the brutality and the action sequences. It was thoroughly promoted as the most violent film in Indian cinema, and that kind of promotion did help the film in attracting footfalls.

Marco first impressed its Malayalam audience, and after its success in the original version, the film was dubbed into multiple languages. Now, with the box office journey almost over, Sony Liv announced the thriller’s OTT arrival. Yes, you read that right! The Unni Mukundan starrer will be streaming online on Sony LIV.

As officially announced, Marco will be released on Sony LIV on February 14, which also marks Valentine’s Day. It’ll be available to watch in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It seems that the makers had an 8-week theatrical to OTT release window, as it’ll make it to small screens after 56 days of its theatrical release.

However, there’s bad news for the Hindi audience as the release date of the Hindi-dubbed version has not been announced yet. It’s also unclear whether the Hindi version will be released on the same platform. There’s a high chance that the Hindi version will stream on another OTT platform, with makers securing a separate lucrative deal considering the anticipation among the Hindi audience.

Meanwhile, as per the last collection update, Marco amassed an impressive 60.27 crore net at the Indian box office. Reportedly, it was made at a budget of 30 crores, thus yielding a little over 100% returns.

