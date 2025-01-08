Marco has been a massive hit, reaching audiences in languages like Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu beyond its original Malayalam version. However, the film has sparked controversy for its graphic violence and bloodshed, with critics questioning its depiction of cruelty. A former Kerala cop, George Joseph, even called for the film to be banned.

But is this outrage justified? When Joker (2019) was released, similar demands were made to ban it. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has also faced repeated calls for prohibition. So, should entertainment content like this be censored or banned altogether?

Unni Mukundan, the actor who played the titular role in Marco, has now shared his views on the matter. In an interview with India Today, he stated that he is not taking the ‘intelligence of the audience for granted.’ He clarified by saying, ‘It will definitely not influence a person to go on a killing spree,’ thereby differentiating the depiction of violence in the movie. He added that he has been informed some people found it hard to watch the film, and that was the idea ‘to give a certain kind of experience.’

He also compared KGF’s success to that of KGF, saying, ‘What inspired people to watch that film? And what happened after KGF? Nothing happened.’ He pointed out that audiences got a more successful sequel, a ‘beautiful film.’

Unni hinted at similar plans for Marco, revealing that Marco 2 and Marco 3 will be in the future. And they’ll follow the same lines. ‘it will be a brutal action film,’ he shared. According to him, viewers will ultimately see it for what it is: just a film.

