Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the titular role and written and directed by Haneef Adeni, has been enjoying tremendous success at the box office, not just in Kerala but also beyond its borders, becoming a sensation across multiple languages. However, amid this success, a high-quality pirated print of Marco was leaked online.

In response, Unni Mukundan has urged his fans to refrain from watching the movie’s pirated versions, which are distributed through peer-to-peer services like torrents and instant messaging platforms such as Telegram.

Rumors of Netflix acquiring the OTT rights for Marco have been spreading like wildfire, with some even speculating an OTT release date. However, the makers have now clarified the situation through a social media post shared on various platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

The post includes a letter from Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, the film producer. He explained that they have not signed any agreements or finalized any deals with any OTT platform yet, and all reports suggesting otherwise are false. He emphasized that Marco is best experienced in theaters and assured the public that any updates regarding the OTT release will be officially announced through their verified channels.

Marco had generated massive hype ahead of its release in Kerala. The film’s characters are adapted from Mikhael (2019), where Nivin Pauly played the protagonist and Unni Mukundan portrayed one of the antagonists. In Marco, Unni Mukundan’s character takes on the role of the protagonist.

Although not officially announced, there are speculations that Marco might have a sequel in the works. Marco was released on December 20, 2024, and was reportedly made on a budget of ₹30 crores. As of January 7, 2025, Marco has achieved an impressive worldwide gross of ₹94.08 crores.

