The highly anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, has received exciting updates. Recently, Rajinikanth was seen at the Chennai airport en route to Bangkok for a shooting schedule of the film. When approached by the media for an update on Coolie, the superstar revealed that 70% of the filming had been completed. He also shared that the current schedule is slated between January 13 and January 28.

During the interaction, Rajinikanth declined to comment when asked a political question, reiterating his earlier stance that he would not be making any political statements. The release date of Coolie is yet to be officially confirmed, although rumors suggest it might hit theaters on May 1, 2025, coinciding with Labour Day. This film marks the first collaboration between superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“#Coolie update from superstar #Rajinikanth !! “70% of the shooting is wrapped up. Current schedule is planned from Jan13 to Jan28🎥”pic.twitter.com/fRYT2je0HH — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 7, 2025

Speculation is also rife about a special cameo appearance by Aamir Khan, adding to the buzz surrounding the project. In addition to Rajinikanth, the star-studded cast includes Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Kishore Kumar G, and Soubin Shahir. Coolie is penned as a collaborative effort between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Chandru Anbazhagan, with music composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander. The film is being produced under the banner of Sun Pictures.

