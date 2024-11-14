The much-anticipated Tamil film Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and helmed by blockbuster director Lokesh Kanagaraj, might have already locked in a theatrical release date. According to a report from Times Entertainment, the film is reportedly targeting a release on May 1, 2025, coinciding with Labour Day. While the makers are yet to confirm the date officially, the news has already heightened fans’ excitement.

Adding to the frenzy is the fact that this marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Interestingly, the summer release window also features several other big-ticket Tamil films, setting the stage for an exciting box-office clash.

The story of Coolie revolves around a gold smuggling syndicate led by Rajinikanth’s character, who operates in morally grey territory. Fans are already speculating that the film will shatter box office records. A stellar ensemble cast plays key roles in the film, including Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra. The team is currently filming a fight sequence in Chennai with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

As summer heats up, several major releases will hit the screens. Among them is Kamal Haasan‘s highly anticipated and extensively promoted Thug Life, set for release on June 5, 2025. Before that, Dhanush’s Idli Kadai is scheduled to arrive on April 10, 2025.

Rajinikanth’s previous theatrical release, Vettaiyan, boasted a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati. Despite the ensemble lineup and high expectations, the T.J. Gnanavel directorial underperformed at the box office. The film grossed INR 259.01 crores against its hefty budget of INR 300 crores, marking it a theatrical flop.

Before Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth’s previous release was Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. Unfortunately, the film failed to make an impact and became a massive flop. However, his earlier film, Jailer, was a monumental success, raking in over INR 600 crores at the box office.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Kanguva 2: It’s Suriya VS Karthi In An Epic Showdown, Here’s What To Expect From The Sequel!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News