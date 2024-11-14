Kanguva is gearing up for its release. The film is bringing anticipation with its unique structure and buzz. The compact second half is an attractive choice for a high-profile movie. Seeing how Siruthai Siva weaves the storyline and action within this timeframe will be exciting. Fans are also intrigued by Karthi’s possible cameo. Meanwhile, the team interacted with the media in the North.

During the interaction, the media questioned the film unit about poor bookings in the North.

“But the Hindi version bookings are lagging. The film is made with a 300-350 Cr budget. What are your expectations? Do you think the film will be able to get box office numbers?” asked the journalist.

However, Director Siva has given a befitting reply.

Reporter: #Kanguva Hindi version bookings are lagging behind. Producer Gnanavel Raja gets a bit irritated and explains the reason. #KanguvaBookings pic.twitter.com/UkzuRk4DsG — M9 NEWS (@M9News_) November 12, 2024

“Hindi has not opened yet. We will be opening by evening only. The theaters are not open yet. The real report will come from producers. The PVR and multiplexes have not been opened in North India. The PVR and multiplexes have not been opened in Kerala, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, and Andhra. Only single screens are opened. You feel that way because the South has more single screens and fewer multiplexes. It is reversed in North India. The 70 percent is multiplexed, and the 30 percent is single screens. Tomorrow, you will tell me how good reception it is,” said KE Gnanvel Raja.

Studio Green produced the movie with UV Creations, and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Suriya plays the lead role, Bobby Deol plays the antagonist, and Disha Patani plays the female lead. The runtime has been confirmed to be 2 hours and 34 minutes. The film will hit the screens across the nation tomorrow.

