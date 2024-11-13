Allu Arjun and director Sukumar reunited for Pushpa 2. The team is excited about the release next month. The first part introduces Pushpa’s character, and the second part will showcase his rule. The film releases on 5th December, 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule delves deeper into Pushparaj’s journey. The second part will highlight his struggles and confrontations with the smuggling mafia. This highly anticipated sequel has generated significant excitement already. The excitement is fueled by glimpses, posters, teasers, and Allu Arjun’s bold look in a traditional outfit inspired by Gangamma, a revered folk deity.

According to reports, the film’s pre-release business reached Rs. 1065 crores, a record-breaking achievement even before its theatrical debut. A significant highlight of Pushpa 2 is reported to be an elaborate “Gangamma thalli jathara” sequence, in which the filmmakers invested around Rs. 60 crores. This segment, spanning 15 to 18 minutes, is expected to be a standout scene.

Further emphasizing its scale, approximately Rs. 14 crores were allocated solely for rehearsals, and around 2000 junior artists and fight coordinators contributed to its creation. The scene reportedly took two months to film, showcasing the film’s commitment to epic and detailed storytelling. Industry buzz also hints that the climactic scenes, including this grand fair episode, will elevate the viewing experience and thrill fans.

Allu Arjun’s remuneration for the project has also drawn attention, with sources suggesting that he secured around Rs. 300 crores through profit sharing and rights. Such updates have only heightened the anticipation around Pushpa 2, creating expectations that it will easily breach the box office’s Rs. 1000 crore mark, even with mixed reviews. Should the movie receive positive feedback, it could lead to a box office phenomenon, solidifying Pushparaj’s reign and rewriting records.

Kranthi mind bowling words about our pushpa 2 Jathara sequence 🔥🔥🤯 15 to 18 Mass jatharaaa 💥#Pushpa2TheRule @alluarjun #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer pic.twitter.com/NzeHrg7F9D — Sumanth (@SumanthOffl) November 12, 2024

