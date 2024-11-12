Tamil actor Suriya has been in the spotlight recently, actively participating in interviews and promotional events for his upcoming Pan-Indian film, Kanguva. In a recent interview with Gold FM, Suriya shared his thoughts on Fahadh Faasil’s film Aavesham.

Suriya said he thoroughly enjoyed the movie, praising its exceptional direction and Fahadh’s captivating performance. He highlighted how Fahadh’s unique acting style often caught him off guard, even making him laugh. ‘I liked it a lot. The direction was excellent. He made me laugh. Every time, he surprises the audience. You never know what will happen in his movie,’ Suriya remarked, showcasing his admiration for the versatile actor.

Suriya continued praising Fahadh Faasil, saying he enjoyed the surprise that Fahadh brought to Aavesham. He remarked that no one brings joy to films quite like Fahadh does. Suriya added that Fahadh consistently makes terrific films, proving that as an actor, Fahadh can excel in any genre. He noted that Fahadh not only entertains audiences in theaters but also pushes boundaries for himself and his film industry.

About Aavesham

Aavesham follows the story of three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who endure bullying at their Bangalore college and seek revenge with the help of Rangaa, a local goon portrayed by Fahadh Faasil. The film seamlessly blends humor, action, and drama while exploring themes of friendship and loyalty.

Upon its release, Aavesham was a massive success, earning INR 155 crore in just 41 days, despite being made available on Prime Video about a month after its theatrical release. The film strikes a perfect balance of genuine humor and heartfelt moments. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Midhutty, Roshan Shanavas, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

About Kanguva

Kanguva, directed by Siva, features Suriya in a dual role: one as a tribal chief set in the past and the other as a modern-day police officer. Both characters are intertwined in the storyline.

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in this action-packed film. You’ll have to wait until November 14, 2024, to discover how the movie unfolds.

