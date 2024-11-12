Director Srikanth Odela recently addressed the issue of film content leaks on social media platform X following an incident involving his upcoming project with Nani. Certain news outlets prematurely revealed the film’s title before its official announcement.

Odela expressed concern about the unfair treatment often directed towards assistant directors and writers when such leaks occur, emphasizing that they should not be scapegoated.

“To whomever it may concern, not just about my film, assistant directors or writers get blamed whenever something gets leaked from an upcoming film. These people are the future creators, and their selfless contribution to cinema deserves utmost respect. Change the habit of blaming it on actual hard-working film departments and learn to admit your greediness,” he wrote.

In a pointed remark, Odela mentioned, “I know the b****** who leaked my title, and they are not from my team,” highlighting his frustration with the source of the leak.

This statement comes amid speculation that Odela’s reaction might be linked to a recent leak from the movie Kannappa, involving a still of actor Prabhas.

On the work front, Odela has teamed up with Nani once again after the success of their previous collaboration, Dasara. Their new film, The Paradise, is a violent action drama set in 1980s Secunderabad. Details about Nani’s character are still under wraps.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is the film’s producer. The film is being made under SLV Cinemas. The team plans to bring Anirudh Ravichander on board to compose the music for the movie. Nothing has been confirmed yet. If Anirudh comes on board, it will be great for the entire project. The team is busy with production activities.

The complete cast and crew details of the movie will be announced soon.

To whomever it may concern, నా సినిమాకే కాదు, ఎవరి సినిమా లో ఏ లీక్ అయినా ASSISTANT DIRECTORS or WRITERS ని blame చేయడం మానేస్తే better. These people are the future creators and their selfless contribution to cinema deserves utmost RESPECT! Change the habit of blaming it on… pic.twitter.com/xoO3gLCANp — Srikanth Odela (@odela_srikanth) November 10, 2024

