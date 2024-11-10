South Korean-American actor Don Lee, known for his roles in Train To Busan and Bad Guys, recently shared the poster of Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam on Instagram. The movie stars superstar Prabhas in the lead role. Lee’s move led to fans speculating if the former would be part of the highly anticipated sequel.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire created a storm upon its release in 2023. The reception made its sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, one of the biggest and most awaited films ever. Viewers have long been waiting for the follow-up to arrive. Lee’s social media activity further escalated the excitement.

Don Lee sparked a frenzy on social media shortly after he shared the poster of Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. Fans immediately began speculating about his possible involvement in the sequel and potential role in the film. The hype around Lee’s action was so intense that his Instagram account was temporarily blocked due to high traffic.

Don Lee is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood and one of Korea’s biggest stars. After his breakout role in Train To Busan, Lee has appeared in movies such as The Bros, Unstoppable, The Outlaws, Derailed, The Gangster, The Cop, and The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos, among others.

He is also known for his roles in Squad 38. Lee also appeared in the MCU film Eternals as Gilgamesh. His potential collaboration with Prabhas, India’s most internationally renowned star, would make this one of the biggest partnerships.

Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam Is Scheduled For A 2026 Release

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. In addition to grossing over ₹700 crores at the box office, the movie also maintained its position as one of the top trending films on OTT for over 200 days. Salaar also made waves with its satellite release.

Hombale Films recently announced a three-film deal with Prabhas, showcasing its investment and commitment to the Salaar franchise. The production house also shared a video announcing the start of the journey for Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam. Fans were quick to flood the comments section of the announcement post.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences, and they are all raving about it. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire leaves audiences with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam. The sequel is reportedly slated for a 2026 release.

