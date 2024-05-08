Salaar 2: Prabhas To Clash With Yash In Mind-Blowing Crossover Event? Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills The Beans!

The Salaar universe is about to explode! The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has just been confirmed to include a crossover with another cinematic universe. And, no, it is not another fan theory! Read on to learn more.

Following the immense success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, fans were ecstatic to learn about the upcoming sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. Thanks to a cryptic message from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the hype surrounding the film has reached a whole new level.

Sukumaran, who plays the intriguing character Shiva Mannar in the franchise, recently interacted with fans on social media. When a user expressed their desire to see more of Shiva Mannar, Sukumaran dropped a bombshell: “Of all the stories Prashanth has told me, Shiv Mannar’s is probably the coolest. Has an unbelievable crossover with another universe as well.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar captivated audiences in 2023, grossing over 600 crores worldwide. The cliffhanger ending left everyone eager for more, and their wishes were answered with the official title announcement of Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. Now, with filming set to begin in late May 2024, Prithviraj has dropped a bombshell hint about the sequel’s plot.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry. The concept of a crossover within the Salaar universe is unprecedented, and speculation about the “other universe” is running rampant. Director Prashanth Neel, known for his interconnected cinematic worlds (think KGF), has remained tight-lipped on the matter, further fueling the fire.

Could this be the long-awaited Salaar and KGF crossover fans have been theorizing about? Or perhaps there’s a completely new universe waiting to be unveiled? With filming for Salaar 2 set to begin soon and a late 2025 release window, the wait is sure to be filled with intense anticipation.

