Due to a series of unfortunate events, a young man finds himself marrying a woman who despises him, plunging him into a tumultuous relationship filled with her resentment and animosity.

Helmed by Vipin Das, “Guruvayoorambala Nadayil” showcases a stellar cast led by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan, alongside Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Mamitha Baiju, Jagadish, and others. Deepu Pradeep pens the screenplay. Produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and C V Sarathy under Prithviraj Productions Pvt Ltd and E4x Entertainment, the film features Neeraj Revi as the cinematographer, Ankit Menon as the music composer, and Johnkutty as the editor.

The teaser offers a sneak peek into what promises to be a hilarious adventure. It starts with Basil Joseph’s character in deep prayer, grappling with pre-wedding nerves. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s unassuming character, juxtaposed with Basil Joseph‘s sharp-witted Vinu, establishes the comedic tone for what appears to be an entertaining storyline.

The movie is slated to release on May 16, 2024.

