Aavesham On OTT: Where & When To Watch This Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam Blockbuster!

The OTT release date for the blockbuster Aavesham has been announced. The movie delves into the lives of three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who grapple with bullying and ragging in their new Bangalore college. Seeking retribution, they form an unexpected alliance with Rangaa, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil, a local tough guy. This partnership reshapes their approach to retaliation, weaving together elements of humour, action, and drama to depict the bonds of friendship and loyalty amidst challenges.

Aavesham Cast & Crew

Fahadh Faasil delivers a standout performance as Rangaa, displaying layers of complexity with charisma and depth. His portrayal anchors the movie, captivating audiences with nuanced expressions and magnetic presence. Sajin Gopu complements Faasil’s performance with humour and charm, enhancing the dynamic between the characters. Rising stars like Roshan Shanavas and Mithun Jai Sankar also shine, contributing to the stellar ensemble cast.

Jithu Madhavan’s direction in Aavesham is laudable. He seamlessly blends comedy, action, and drama to craft an engaging narrative. His portrayal of Bangalore captures the essence of Malayali and Kannada cultures, adding authenticity to the setting. The film’s pacing is expertly maintained, keeping the audience engrossed throughout. Madhavan excels in character development, allowing them to evolve naturally and showcasing their complexities.

Sushin Shyam’s music and background score enrich the film, enhancing critical moments with depth and energy. The synergy between Madhavan’s direction and Shyam’s music elevates the storytelling, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Read the full review here.

Aavesham’s Box Office Collections

As of May 6, 2024, the gross total in India reached a staggering 95.22 crore. Coupled with the overseas collection of 53 crore, the film’s worldwide gross surged to an impressive 148.22 crore. This achievement solidified its position as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Read the full box office report

Aavesham OTT Release Date

Aavesham’s OTT premiere has sent ripples through the industry. Sreedhar Pillai, the seasoned industry tracker, dropped a bombshell on X, claiming that the film is hitting the digital screens on May 9, a mere 28 days after its theatrical release.

Yet, GQ India threw a curveball, suggesting that the digital debut is slated for May 17. Despite this date dissonance, both sources agree: Prime Video has bagged the OTT rights. However, the final word from the film’s creators is still pending.

#Aavesham the #FahadhFaasil blockbuster is slated to drop on #OTT on May 9, 2024 in @PrimeVideoIN! It is streaming exactly 28 days or 4 weeks after its theatrical release! pic.twitter.com/jkAQEoaJep — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 7, 2024



