The Malayalam film industry has experienced an extraordinary year in 2024, bouncing back from a lacklustre performance in 2023. Financially and artistically, it has been one of the industry’s most successful periods to date. The diversity and excellence of Malayalam films in 2024 have been particularly pleasing. Additionally, within just four months, we’ve seen more movies enter the coveted 100 crore club (globally) than ever before.

As of May 7, 2024, we’ve curated a list of the top five Malayalam movies available on OTT platforms, all released in 2024, for your viewing pleasure.

Abraham Ozler

Genres: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Cast: Jayaram, Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish

Jayaram, Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Available on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Abraham Ozler, portrayed by Jayaram, investigates a series of hospital deaths while battling personal demons. The narrative unfolds as a conventional murder mystery with clues left at crime scenes. Director Midhun delivers a satisfying twist at the end, complemented by a surprise cameo from Mammootty. Jayaram’s strong performance and the supporting cast’s standout acts add to the film’s appeal.

Anweshippin Kandethum

Genres: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Cast: Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Arthana Binu, Baburaj, Pramod Velliyanad, Vineeth Thattil David

Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Arthana Binu, Baburaj, Pramod Velliyanad, Vineeth Thattil David Director: Darwin Kuriakose

Darwin Kuriakose Available on: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Anweshippin Kandethum explores two separate crimes and their investigations in Kerala, set in the late 80s and early 90s. Each segment focuses on the mysterious deaths of young women in their twenties, presenting unique narratives. Unlike typical investigative thrillers, the film avoids delving into the personal trauma of the investigating officers, instead solely focusing on the investigations, which enhances its appeal. It sustains suspense throughout, though some viewers may find a lack of emotional connection to Tovino Thomas’s character, who lacks personal connections like a girlfriend, wife, or children.

Premalu

Genres: Romcom

Romcom Languages: Malayalam (original), Telugu (dubbed)

Malayalam (original), Telugu (dubbed) Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan

Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan Director: Girish A.D.

Girish A.D. Available on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Sachin Santhosh, reeling from a love confession gone awry with Anjali, sets his sights on the UK, only to face a visa rejection. With the help of his buddy Amal, they pivot to Hyderabad, where Sachin encounters the charming Reenu. While the plot may follow familiar beats, Premalu dazzles with its witty humour, captivating romance, and stellar performances. What sets it apart is its relatable charm, capturing genuine friendships, authentic workplace dynamics, and the universal quest for purpose.

Bramayugam (The Age of Madness)

Genres: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Cast: Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan

Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Available on: Sony Liv

Sony Liv IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Bramayugam transports viewers to a past era, following the story of Thevan, a young folk singer whose fate intertwines with the mysterious Kunjamon Potti’s mansion. The film’s black-and-white aesthetic enhances its period setting, while Mammootty’s portrayal of Potti stands out, anchoring the film with a captivating performance. While delivering solid entertainment, the film may not satisfy those seeking intense scares or excessive violence. The pacing in the first half is slightly slow, and the lack of jump scares might disappoint some viewers. To fully appreciate the film, watching it on an OLED screen with a decent audio setup is recommended.

Manjummel Boys

Genres: Adventure, Thriller

Adventure, Thriller Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Jean Paul Lal, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Jean Paul Lal, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan Director: Chidambaram

Chidambaram Available on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

The biggest box office hit in Malayalam cinema history, Manjummel Boys, narrates the journey of a group of buddies from an arts club in Kochi as they venture to Kodaikanal in 2006. Their excursion takes a tragic turn in the Guna Caves when one of them plunges into a deep pit. The unwavering bond among the friends becomes the story’s driving force, deepening after the pivotal incident. Each character’s distinct personality leaves a profound emotional imprint on the audience, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

Regrettably, some of the year’s most successful movies, such as Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life and Aavesham—have yet to arrive on OTT platforms. Therefore, these films are not included in this list; however, we anticipate featuring them in a follow-up instalment in the coming months.

