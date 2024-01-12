Abraham Ozler Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Jayaram, Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish

Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

What’s Good: Director Midhun adeptly concludes the film with a twist. The surprise cameo by Mammootty adds a highlight, leaving a lasting impression. Screenplay writer Dr. Randheesh Krishnan introduces engaging medical jargon, maintaining viewer engagement. Jayaram’s commendable performance and standout acts by supporting cast members enhance the film’s appeal.

What’s Bad: The initial sense of repetitiveness dampens thrills in the first half. The film’s execution must be more intense, with intriguing elements losing momentum. Clumsiness in certain scenes and less-polished dialogues contribute to a descent in the film’s overall impact.

Loo Break: Around the 59-minute mark, Jagadish is introduced at a hospital. Take a break only if absolutely necessary. If you can’t avoid a restroom break, make it quick; as the story unfolds rapidly, you won’t want to take advantage of crucial details.

Watch or Not?: For fans of Jayaram and Mammootty, ‘Abraham Ozler’ is a must-watch, blending medical thriller and emotional crime drama. Despite some flaws, the film captures attention and establishes Jayaram in a significant role.

Language: Malayalam

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2h 30m

User Rating:

‘Abraham Ozler,’ directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, follows ACP Abraham Ozler (Jayaram) investigating a series of mysterious hospital deaths, grappling with personal demons. The narrative weaves through a conventional murder mystery, introducing clues and a recurring theme of leaving clues at crime scenes.

Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Script Analysis

In the script analysis of ‘Abraham Ozler,’ the narrative introduces intriguing elements through the lens of a depressed police investigator, ACP Abraham Ozler, portrayed by Jayaram. Though a familiar trope in serial killer narratives, the recurring theme of leaving clues at crime scenes deviates from the commonly used Bible quotes. Screenplay writer Dr. Randheesh Krishnan skillfully incorporates medical jargon, providing depth to the storytelling and maintaining viewer engagement. However, despite these promising elements, the on-screen execution must improve the intended intensity. Over half of the puzzle is solved by the midpoint, resulting in a loss of momentum and leaving the latter part of the film with arduous anticipation for the revelation of the ‘what’ and ‘why.’ Mammootty’s character injects excitement but fails to revive the film’s energy fully, highlighting a pacing and impact discrepancy.

The script’s challenges are further compounded by occasional clumsiness in certain scenes and less-polished dialogues. While the protagonist’s challenges are introduced, they seem like a superficial addition once detailed in the epilogue, leaving the audience questioning the depth of substance for a potential sequel. The script hints at a need for a significant update to the serial killer template, suggesting that a more nuanced approach could enhance the film’s impact and potentially pave the way for a more compelling continuation.

Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Star Performance

Jayaram’s performance in ‘Abraham Ozler emerges as a standout element, anchoring the film with his portrayal of ACP Abraham Ozler. Despite a somewhat shaky first half, Jayaram successfully navigates the complexities of his character, effectively conveying the internal struggles of the brooding investigator. His commendable performance contributes significantly to the film’s appeal, establishing a significant character for him in Malayalam cinema after a hiatus. The emotional depth he brings to the role and a convincing portrayal of a determined investigator grappling with personal demons showcase Jayaram’s versatility as an actor.

Adding an unexpected layer of excitement to the film is the surprise role of Mammootty. The veteran actor’s presence is undoubtedly a highlight in ‘Abraham Ozler.’ Mammootty’s stylish appearance and compelling performance inject a thrilling dimension into the narrative, creating a buzz among fans. His unexpected contribution elevates the film and leaves a lasting impression, adding a touch of star power that enhances the cinematic experience.

Abraham Ozler Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas showcases his prowess in ‘Abraham Ozler through meticulous detailing and a visionary approach. Despite occasional clumsiness in certain scenes, Thomas distinguishes himself within the industry by delivering effective tactics, especially in the second half, where the film concludes with a twist that surpasses viewer expectations. His ability to blend the genres of medical thriller and emotional crime drama is evident, capturing the audience’s attention and establishing a connection with the audience.

The commendable background score in ‘Abraham Ozler elevates the film’s technical quality, enhancing the cinematic experience by complementing tense moments and emotional beats in the narrative. Despite flaws, the director’s adept use of music creates a compelling atmosphere, resonating with the story’s themes. Midhun Manuel Thomas’s direction and the notable background score add depth to ‘Abraham Ozler,’ enriching the audience’s viewing experience.

Abraham Ozler Movie Review: The Last Word

‘Abraham Ozler’ successfully merges medical thriller and emotional crime drama, with Jayaram delivering a commendable performance. While the film has flaws, standout performances make it a worthwhile watch for Mollywood enthusiasts.

Abraham Ozler Trailer

Abraham Ozler releases on 11 January, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Abraham Ozler.

For more recommendations, read our Name Movie Review here.

Must Read: Curry & Cyanide Movie Review: The Jolly Joseph Case’ Documentary Probes 14-Years Spanning Murder Spree In Kerala

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News