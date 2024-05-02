May 2024 OTT Releases (Web Series): Jitu Bhaiya's Panchayat S3, Guddu Bhaiya's Mirzapur S3 To Shinshan S16 - When & Where To Watch Shows Releasing This Month

Another month has arrived with a lot of top-class content for the audiences. The May 2024 OTT release list seems pretty interesting, with special attention paid to the kids during their summer holidays. Right from drama to animation, this month has limited yet great options.
To begin with, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is already streaming and is the biggest web series of the month. Apart from the Hindi web series, a lot of Korean and English content is ready to entertain the audiences as well.
There are Star Wars and Marvel titles ready to drop on OTT; meanwhile, a lot of new seasons will entertain the audiences of various shows. You might enjoy drama, romance, violence, and science all at the word go.
Here is a streaming guide on the web series. You would love to know what to watch from the list of May 2024 OTT releases.
1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
- Genre: Costume Drama
- Starcast: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Taha Shah & Others
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Where To Watch: Netflix
- When To Watch: May 1 onwards
What Is It About?
Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings his majestic signature flair to stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.
2. The Broken News S2
- Genre: Newsroom Drama
- Starcast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Bendre
- Director: Vinay Waikul
- Where To Watch: Zee 5
- When To Watch: May 3 Onwards
What Is It About?
News channels Awaaz Bharati News and Josh 24/7 have opposing principles that lead to a fierce rivalry. The dynamic journalists attempt to balance their lives while facing an uncertain future.
3. Doctor Who S14
- Genre: Science Fiction
- Starcast: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, David Tennant
- Director: Russell T Davies
- Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar
- When To Watch: May 11 onwards
What Is It About?
The Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday, travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
4. Crash (Korean)
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Starcast: (Lee Min-Ki, Kwak Sun-Young, Heo Sung-Tae, Lee Ho-Cheol, Moon-Hee)
- Director: Park Joon-Woo
- Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar
- When To Watch: May 13 Onwards
What Is It About?
The team no one pays attention to, Traffic Crime Investigation, chases after the crimes on the roads and jumps through many hurdles. As traffic crimes become more sophisticated and diverse each day, a special investigation unit is formed. It is the Traffic Crime Investigation, TCI. The average road people pass by without a second thought becomes a crime scene and tells new stories.
5. Bridgerton S3
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Genre: Regency Romance | Alternate History
- Starcast: Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker & Others
- Director: Chris Van Dusen, Jess Brownell
- Where To Watch: Netflix
- When To Watch: May 16 onwards
What Is It About?
The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society.
6. The Kardashians
- IMDb Rating: 4.6
- Genre: Reality Drama
- Starcast: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Kenner, Kylie Jenner
- Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar
- When To Watch: May 23 Onwards
What Is It About?
Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.
7. Panchayat Season 3
- IMDb Rating: 8.9
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Starcast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar & Others
- Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
- Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
- When To Watch: May 28, 2024 onwards
What Is It About?
A comedy-drama, which captures the journey of an engineering graduate, Abhishek, who, for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.
8. Mirzapur Season 3
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Genre: Crime-Thriller-Action
- Starcast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal & others
- Director: Karan Anshuman
- Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
- When To Watch: TBA
What Is It About?
A shocking incident at a wedding procession ignites a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur.
9. Shinchan Hindi S16
- Genre: Slice of Life
- Illustrator: Yoshito Usui
- Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar
- When To Watch: TBA
What Is It About?
Shin-chan follows the journey of five-year-old Shinnosuke “Shin” Nohara and his family, his pet dog Shiro, neighbors, and friends in Kasukabe, Japan.
10. Doraemon S19 & 20
- Genre: Comedy, Science Fiction
- Illustrator: Fujiko F. Fujio
- Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar
- When To Watch: TBA
What Is It About?
Trouble seems to follow Nobita around. Fortunately for him, he’s got Doraemon, a trusty cat-type robot from the 22nd century.
For more such recommendations, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section What To Watch.
