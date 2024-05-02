After much anticipation, the makers of Prime Video’s comedy-drama series Panchayat have announced the release date of Season 3. Scroll down to learn about Panchayat Season 3 – when to watch the Jitendra Kumar series, release date, plot, cast and more!

This heartwarming eight-episode series will once again follow the story of Abhishek, a young engineering graduate stuck in a low-paying government job in rural India. Panchayat Season 3 promises fresh challenges and conflicts for the residents of Phulera, with plenty of laughs and relatable moments woven throughout.

What to Expect in Panchayat Season 3

The Original Cast Returns: Fan favourites Jitendra Kumar (Abhishek), Neena Gupta (Manju Devi), Raghubir Yadav ( Pradhan Pati), Faisal Malik (Prahanlad), Chandan Roy (Vikas), and Sanvikaa (Rinki) are all back for Panchayat Season 3.

Fan favourites Jitendra Kumar (Abhishek), Neena Gupta (Manju Devi), Raghubir Yadav ( Pradhan Pati), Faisal Malik (Prahanlad), Chandan Roy (Vikas), and Sanvikaa (Rinki) are all back for Panchayat Season 3. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF): The team behind the show’s success is returning to deliver another dose of their signature blend of humour and social commentary.

The team behind the show’s success is returning to deliver another dose of their signature blend of humour and social commentary. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Written by Chandan Kumar: The creative team behind the first two seasons is back to ensure Panchayat Season 3 maintains the charm and wit that audiences love.

The creative team behind the first two seasons is back to ensure Panchayat Season 3 maintains the charm and wit that audiences love. Laughter, Warmth, and Heartwarming Story: Get ready for a return to the simple joys and challenges of life in rural India.

How to Watch Panchayat Season 3

Panchayat Season 3 will be available exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will be available in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Panchayat Season 3 Plot

Though details are scarce, we know season 3 will take our favourite characters back to the charming chaos of Phulera village. Expect fresh challenges, new conflicts, and, of course, the show’s signature blend of humour and warmth.

An Engaged Fan Community

Prime Video created a unique “Lauki” campaign to build anticipation for the release date. Fans participated in an online harvest festival, symbolically picking virtual Laukis to inch closer to the reveal. This playful approach reflects the show’s connection to its rural setting.

Get Ready to Return to Phulera!

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering Panchayat for the first time, Season 3 promises to be a delightful escape. Mark your calendars for May 28th, and get ready for another journey to the heart of rural India.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 6 Promo: Bobby Deol Cries As Sunny Deol Talks About Their Struggle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News