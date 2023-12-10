It was just a regular weekend until Amazon Prime Video decided to tease us with the first look of Panchayat Season 3. The much-loved show from The Viral Fever has won hearts in the last two seasons. The wait for Panchayat’s third season has been way too long since the last season ended on a high emotional note, draining the viewers.

Now, Amazon Prime Video has dropped stills from the third season. In one of the pictures, Sachiv Ji, played by Jitendra Kumar, is seen riding his bike with a backpack, probably making his way back to the village, his karma-bhoomi,

In another still, the trio from Phulera – Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan; Faisal Malik, who plays Prahlad Pandey, and Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod can be seen sitting, probably passing yet another day in their little world which by the way is too happening to witness.

Where To Watch Panchayat Season 3

Panchayat Season 3 will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The last two seasons of the show are streaming on the platform. Both seasons have a set of 8 episodes, each focussing on the life of a village. The official synopsis of the show says, “A comedy-drama, which captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.”

When To Watch Panchayat Season 3

The second season of the show saw the lead, Abhishek, aka Sachiv Ji, taking much interest in the politics of the village and preparing for his CAT exams as well. The last episode ended on a post-credit scene, which hinted at Abhishek’s transfer order from Phulera village. The letter was read by Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), and not much was disclosed. The third season will stream from March 2024, and it is a long wait to know whether Abhishek goes to a new village after transfer or there is a twist in the tale.

Panchayat Season 3 Star Cast

Panchayat Season 3 will star actor Jitendra Kumar as the lead Abhishek Tripathi, Panchayat Secretary. Neena Gupta plays Manju Devi Dubey, Pradhan of the village. Raghubir Yadav plays Brij Bhushan Dubey, Pradhan Manju Devi’s Husband, but is referred to as Pradhan Ji, hinting at the subtle patriarchal norms of the society. Faisal Malik plays Prahlad Chand Pandey, Upa-Pradhan, Chandan Roy plays Vikas, Office Assistant, and Saanvika plays Rinki, daughter of the Pradhan family.

Panchayat Season 1 Episodes: Very Similar To Shah Rukh Khan’s Umeed

Panchayat Season 1 streams on Amazon Prime Video with eight episodes. The show originally started streaming in April 2020 and was a story of a young boy, Abhishek Tripathi, getting posted in a village as the secretary. Interestingly, after the show was aired, social media dug out an old Doordarshan film from 1989, which was titled Umeed and was based on the same lines. Guess who starred in it? None other than Shah Rukh Khan.

He has done TV serial called Umeed in which SRK character was Banker and was situated in a village which is not a developed ones Very striking similarities with Panchayat with only difference is that Jeetu Bhaiya character is a Sachivhttps://t.co/01trDCNmJW — 𝙰𝚗𝚞𝚓 🇮🇳𝚂𝚁𝙺𝚒𝚊𝚗🇮🇳 (@anujrocks44) May 30, 2022

Panchayat Season 2 Episodes

Panchayat Season 2 streams on Amazon Prime Video with eight episodes. The season started streaming in May 2022. While the first season focused on the social taboos and stigmas still prevalent in villages along with the basic issues of Bijli and Paani, season 2 moved further and dug into the political atmosphere in a village.

Panchayat Season 1 and Panchayat Season 2 Awards

Panchayat Season 1 won Best Comedy Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards. Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta won the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress for a Comedy Series. Panchayat Season 2 won the Best Web Series (OTT) at the International Film Festival of India in 2023.

For more updates on Panchayat Season 3, stay tuned to Koimoi.

