Salman Khan is back to hosting duties. The superstar who’s been hosting the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 17, was missing from last Weekend Ka Vaar and was replaced by Karan Johar. Since yesterday, makers have been teasing fans with multiple promos from the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. From the looks of it, it is going to be all things entertaining. A while back, we came across another promo, and it saw the host bashing Abhishek Kumar left, right, and center for his violent behavior toward his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya.

In other news, this weekend, we will also see the entry of another wild card contestant, and he’s none other than K-pop sensation Aoora. During the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will be seen slamming Abhishek for his inappropriate remarks about his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. He further labels him as the ‘most fake contestant’.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, while bashing Abhishek Kumar, an angry Salman Khan is seen telling him, “Agar hum Bigg Boss ke show me ‘most nakli contestant’ ka award de sakte hain toh iss ghar me uska ek hi contender hota Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek past ko wapas leke aaraha hai, pata nahi kya kya drama karraha hai. Usko laakh baar samjhane ke bawajud gusse, emotion aur zubaan pe control nahi hai. Kabhi ek taraf hota hai kabhi doosri taraf chala jata hai.”

Salman Khan further tells Abhishek Kumar that he goes to everyone seeking validation. “Isha ko ye kahna ki raat ko kahi aur ja kar…agar ye baat mere saamne ki hoti to main aako nichod deta.”

Soon after the video surfaced on the on the web, netizens were divided into sections. While some defended and came out in support of Abhishek Kumar, others said otherwise. A user wrote, “I think makers should EVICT a personality who is fake, provoking and doing things for camera. It’s so annoyingly irritating to watch someone who contributes nothing but screams shout and show’s aggressive behavior just for footage.”

While another one commented, “Isha started first Abhishek just replied and he tolerating this silly girl from many days now enough is enough.”

A third one commented, “Abishhek ko lgta h wo asa behaviour dekha k acha kry ga…but not….”

