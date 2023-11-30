The much-awaited and most-anticipated episode of Koffee With Karan 8 featuring Rani Mukerji and Kajol was recently dropped online. A couple of days back, the makers shared the promo of the episode and it created the right kind of buzz before its arrival. Ever since the episode was released at midnight, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s leading ladies have been making headlines for all the interesting reasons. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, we brought you the highlights from the show.

The fun-filled episode saw KJo, Rani, and Kajol indulging in a fun banter while sharing some never-known-before anecdotes, especially from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside these beauties. During their appearance on the show, the host made an interesting revelation that caught everyone’s attention. Scroll down for details.

Did you know Kajol was approached by Mani Ratnam for the leading lady’s role in ‘Dil Se’? Neither did we until Karan Johar opened up about the same on Koffee With Karan 8. Sharing an interesting story about the time when Kajol ignored Ratnam, KJo revealed that the renowned filmmaker had called the actress which she thought was a prank.

Karan Johar said on Koffee With Karan 8, “I still remember the day I narrated the film to Shah Rukh Khan and you. We were at Shah Rukh Khan’s old house at Amrit Apartments. We were sitting in his room, which is right next to the terrace. You were crying, Shah Rukh Khan was looking at you thinking you lost the plot. I was crying while narrating the film, you were crying while hearing, and (SRK) was just thinking that both of us were mad.”

“And at that point of time, I remember you got a call, in the midst of this from Mani Ratnam to whom you said ‘Who?’ He said I am Mani Ratnam speaking and you were like ‘Yeah, and I am Tom Cruise’ and put the phone down. Mani Ratnam had called her for Dil Se. She didn’t believe it was Mani Ratnam and she thought someone was playing a prank.”

Dil Se stars Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles and is helmed by Mani Ratnam. It has turned out to be box office hit.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kajol losing out on a role in Dil Se? Do let us know.

