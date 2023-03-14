For a good reason, superstar Aamir Khan is fondly known as Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood. The actor goes to great lengths to prepare for his movies. Due to his dedication to the craft, he once even pissed off his co-star Manisha Koirala. Scroll down to know more.

Aamir and Manisha have worked together in two movies so far. They first came together for Mansoor Khan’s romantic drama ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, released in 1995. Then they came together for Indra Kumar’s film Mann, released in 1999.

Aamir Khan once appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal back in the day. The superstar recalled the time when he spoke about how he shot for different scenes with his female co-stars. At that time, Simi reminded Aamir that he was ‘unfriendly’ with Manisha Koirala during the shoot of ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’.

The host asked the Dangal star about his s*xual chemistry with his female co-stars during the show. Aamir replied, “When I am working with an actress, and I’m supposed to be in love with the person, I do make a genuine attempt to feel, when I am looking into the eyes of the person, to feel real love for the girl in front of me. Once the shot is over, I come out of it.”

The host said that Manisha once said he ‘gave very indifferent unfriendly vibes during Akele Hum Akele Tum’. She also recalled Aamir Khan saying to her, “Oh, but the script required me to be like that”. Aamir replied, “Manisha was really mad at me when she heard this. The script required that we don’t get along and stuff like that. So when I started doing the film, I just maintained a certain distance from her.”

Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film is loosely based on the 1979 American film Kramer vs Kramer. In the film, Aamir plays Rohit, an aspiring singer, while Manisha essays the role of Kiran, an ambitious classical singer-in-training. They get married but lead separate lives after her family’s opposition.

