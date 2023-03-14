Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing reasonably well at the Indian box office as it has earned over 75 crores in just 6 days. This score is really good but the film is garnering all the negative limelight due to a debatable rumoured budget. Now, a new video is going viral all over the internet, in which director Luv Ranjan says that Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t charged a single penny for the film. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, ever since TJMM hit theatres, there have been a lot of speculations about its budget. Some reports claim that the film is made at a budget of 70-75 crores, while others claim it to be over 150-160 crores. However, everyone was left shocked when a video of Bhushan Kumar saying Luv’s film has a cost of 200 crores went viral on social media.

Now, blowing the matter of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar out of proportion, a snippet from NDTV’s latest interview is spreading like a wildfire. In it, Luv Ranjan reveals that Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t charged a rupee for TJMM yet. However, netizens are in no mood to believe it and they’re convinced that it is an attempt to cover up an exorbitant budget of 200 crores.

Reacting to the video, one Twitter user wrote, “200 cr budget kaise ho gya phir pritam le gay ya shradhha?” Another user wrote, “Aur kinta niche giroge. Flop hai toh hai. Move on karo ranbir bhai. Pehle bhrmhastra ab ye tjmm, shoot nhi karta aap pe ye sab.” One more user wrote, “Too much . Didn’t take money for #Brahmastra and now this. It’s becoming repetitive. Find another way to promote your movie.”

Take a look at the viral video:

Luv Ranjan wasn't in the best financial condition during the last 4 years and hence Ranbir Kapoor didn't charge him anything

– @luv_ranjan NDTV interview 2023 #RanbirKapoor𓃵 is a Heera #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar pic.twitter.com/6vO1y9hU8s — Crown_Kapoor (@Crown_Kapoor) March 14, 2023

What are your thoughts on the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar budget controversy? Share with us through comments.

