Ankita Lokhande is among the most adored and loved television celebrities. The actress went on to become a household name after appearing as Archana Deshmukh in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta along with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. After ruling hearts with her TV show, she tried her luck in Bollywood and made her debut with Kangana Ranaut’s strarrer Manikarnika. The actress received a lot of love for her performance but unfortunately, she didn’t get any other projects after that. Recently, the actress opened up about it and revealed no one offered her films. Scroll below to read the details!

Ankita, who is a popular name in the TV world tied the knot last year with the love of her life Vicky Jain. The actress is known for her style statements and phenomenal work craft. However, recently she revealed that post-Manikarnika which starred Kangana Ranaut in a lead role, no one offered her film. The actress also revealed she is not someone who goes and ask for work.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, TV’s favourite bahu Archana aka Ankita Lokhande opened up about not getting any good scripts and work post-Manikarnika. In a candid chit-chat, she confessed not getting any scripts because she don’t have any godfather. The actress said, “After Manikarnika, I never got any swords in my hand, and frankly, you know, I don’t have any godfather to push me to that level. I was talented, I know that but aapke pass aane toh chahiye cheezein kuch mana karne ke liye.”

Baring her heart further, Ankita Lokhande also revealed she doesn’t believe in going and asking for work. She said, “The market is different, and like many say, they are not getting good offers, but nothing sort of like that happened with me; I didn’t get any offer even to refuse, and I cannot go and ask for work, that’s not me.”

Well, Ankita Lokhande is a talented actress, and we hope she gets her due soon!

