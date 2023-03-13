Kapil Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are surely two of the most loved celebrities in the television industry. While Kapil’s sense of humour has made millions laugh, Sana enjoys a massive fan following after she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Now, a video of the two actors and hosts is surfacing on the internet as Shehnaaz leaves Kapil in splits when she compares herself to dolphins.

Shehnaaz began her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, in November last year, which airs on her YouTube channel. The actress’ show soon grew in popularity and so far has seen many get involved in some goofy chat with her. Earlier this month, the actress shared a photo with Kapil confirming his presence on the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma are seemingly set to entertain the audience with the former’s talk show as viewers are already waiting to hear their conversation. Ahead of the new episode, Gill shared a trailer on her social media handle in which she cracked up Kapil.

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill is dressed in a floral blue printed saree with a sequin blouse. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma was dressed in a blue t-shit and white sweater that he paired with blue jeans. The trailer opens up with Shehnaaz talking about her brain as she says, “Nakal ke liye bhi dimaag chahiye, jo sabke paas nahi hota hai. Mera dolphin se bhi zyada hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

A puzzled Kapil asked her, “Dolphin ka zyada hota hai?” to which Sana revealed that she dolphins are smartest among all the animals and added, “Toh mera dimaag usse bhi zyaada hai.” Kapil replied with “Waah” and soon broke into laughter, looking at Shehnaaz’s innocence.

The duo seemingly divided fans; some could not wait to watch the episode, while others did not find their conversation amusing. An Instagram user showered love on Gill and wrote, “Hahaha cute bhi ho tum dolphin se bhi jyada.” Another one penned, “Tusi vi bahut vadiya ho.”

An IG user was seemingly not amused and joked, “Piche tone nahi lagayi…yeh ladki pagal hai pagal hai,” while another commented, “Kapil bhai be like: ye kaha aa gaya mein.”

A user also wrote, “Dolphin: At least, I ain’t irritating!!”

Kapil Sharma, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato, appeared on the show to promote his movie.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence On Having Suicidal Thoughts During The Lowest Phase Of His Life, Says “Na Koi Samjhane Wala Tha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News