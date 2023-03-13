Rakhi Sawant sure knows how to remain in the limelight. The actress has been making headlines over the last several weeks for her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani, their marriage, and the betrayals she got. After all the fiasco, the actress now reveals whether she would take him back or give him a divorce.

The former Bigg Boss contestant has levelled several allegations against Adil. She accused him of cheating on her and revealed that he’s been in an extramarital affair. She even lost her mother to cancer and blamed her husband for her death.

During a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Rakhi Sawant revealed that neither she will give him a divorce nor will accept him in her life either. She also cited why he is a danger to her life now. Scroll down to know more.

Sawant said, “I will never give him a divorce, but I will never take him back in my life either because now, there is danger in bringing him back. I know for a fact that if he comes back, he will take his revenge on me.”

Rakhi Sawant will be next seen in a web series, however, not many details have been revealed. She spoke about the web series to the publication, “Through this series, I will show the audience that I’m a good actress. If I can make people laugh, I can also make them cry. I will prove to everyone that I am a very good actress, not just a dancer.”

Previously, Sawant revealed to the media that Adil Khan Durrani had decided to stay with his girlfriend Tanu. The TV star also said he used her to gain notoriety in the entertainment sector. She added that there are numerous criminal cases against her estranged husband. The media also spotted them in the city, where they were seen having dinner together.

