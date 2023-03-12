Winner of Bigg Boss 16, Indian rapper MC Stand has been receiving a lot of appreciation and recognition for his work across the nation. After winning the title and the trophy, he has become a sensational artist. Recently, he went to Hyderabad for his concert. However, his empathetic and down-to-earth behaviour won his fans’ hearts once again. Read on to know that!

The rapper very recently announced his India tour, and recently it was in Hyderabad. When the situation got a little out of hand, the rapper took charge of it and took care of it too. However, fans praising him compared MC with Travis Scott, who didn’t stop his show to see what was happening, and many of his fans lost their lives in the crowd.

In a shared video on Reddit, MC Stan can be seen stopping his Hyderabad concert mid-way to see what is happening in the crowd when he figured out his fans fell down and asked the crowd to behave themselves. His caring nature won his fans’ hearts, and he became their hero. He made sure his fans were okay and said, “take it, easy guys, someone has fallen down there, don’t do this. Stop the music. Don’t do this Hyderabad. There is so much love, take it easy. Someone has fallen down, on top of the other. Are you guys okay?”

Further, MC Stan can be heard saying, “I want to perform till the end. I am repeating it again. The police will stop the event and send me back, so take it easy”. However, he had to finish his concert early because of the overcrowding.

As soon as the video got shared, netizens have been lauding the Bigg Boss 16 winner. One of them wrote, “he performed almost all songs 1hr 30min+ hyderabad people were crazy, sucks he couldn’t finish it.. great move to end the show nahi tho stampede/travis scott wala scene hota.. L organizers couldn’t event afford proper security people can easily jump over barricades from general to fan zone..”

While another fan commented on MC Stan‘s gesture, “Stan became mature after bigg boss agar ye BB ke pahle wala stan hota to us bande ko gaali waali dede ta jisne bottle feka tha stage pe”

Another one commented, “He was soo humble tbh even at that moment”

Well, what are your thoughts about MC Stan’s empathetic gesture at the Hyderabad concert? Let us know in the comments!

