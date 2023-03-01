Rapper MC Stan is dominating the headlines like the real boss; after winning Bigg Boss 16, the rapper has emerged as one of the most loved personalities in India. Stan never disappoints his fans in terms of serving entertainment. And after coming out of the controversial house of BB, he’s breaking all the records with his immense popularity, and now according to the reports he has become the most popular Indian muscian.

Mc Stan is widely known for his distinctive style of rapping, and his rap songs always make his fans go gaga over them. The young generation of our nation is relating to his songs, and one can easily witness Stan’s fans on every street from the gully to the corner of India. The Bigg Boss 16 winner – who introduced mumble rap to our country, has now overtaken every musician across the nation in a very short period of time.

In the recent reports of Google Trends, MC Stan has seen surpassing the biggest musicians in the Hindi film industry. And the milestone he has achieved is in a very large number, and none of the other singers, musicians, vocalists, or rappers has even managed to touch the vogue of the Basti Ka Hasti aka Mc Stan.

MC Stan’s IG live broke top 10 in the world, first time for an Indian and he’s also surpassed a number of bollywood A list celebrities on Google Trends. The graphical representation of the reports shows that the rapper has had a very massive peak in recent times which has taken him to enormous heights of stardom.

Meanwhile, the rapper is on an India tour, and to see him perform live, his fans are not leaving any chance, and the tickets for his concerts are getting sold out in a very short time.

