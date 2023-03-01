Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the television industry right now. Ever since the actress won the Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss 15, her popularity has just doubled and she has become a massive star not just in showbiz but also on social media. Last night, the actress was spotted in the city wearing a peach-coloured tiny ruffled dress looking bomb and netizens are now brutally trolling the beauty on the internet while labelling her as ‘drunk’ in the comments section under her video. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tejasswi enjoys a huge fan following among her fans and especially on social media with over 6 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans on the photo-sharing site and we adore her social media PDA with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Their fans fondly call them ‘TejRan’ and trend them on the internet every other day.

Now talking about her latest appearance in the city, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted leaving a restaurant with a friend last night and looked pretty as ever in a mini dress. The Naagin actress wore a tiny peach-ruffled dress and accessorised the outfit with a luxury sling bag to finish off the look.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Over rated 😮 . Ordinary looking drunk woman 😂” Another user commented, “Ye q uorfi jese kapse pehne lagi he😂😂😂😂😂”

“Golgappa version of Urfi 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” a third user commented.

A fourth user commented, “The food is definitely visible. Her face looks so blown up. Someone is in the dire need of basic stylish if the intention is not to be the next Urfi. Well Urfi is beautiful 🤗”

Meanwhile, the other half on social media praised Tejasswi Prakash for donning no makeup and flaunting her bare and real skin.

