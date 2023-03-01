Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a spree with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ which stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Both the stars aren’t leaving any stones unturned while promoting their biggie and have been answering all the questions politely at press conferences and interviews. Amid the same, we have got you a throwback of when Ranbir refused to be a part of his friend Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ for a very surprising reason. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranbir enjoys a huge fan following among his fans and especially on social media. The actor doesn’t have his official Instagram account but his fandom has fan pages dedicated to him which often keeps us updated about his whereabouts. Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film and his latest video on talking about his daughter Raha Kapoor will melt your hearts.

Now coming back to the topic, last year in an interview with NDTV, Karan Johar opened up on the 7th season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ and why Ranbir Kapoor wouldn’t be a part of it. The director said, “He’s a really close friend of mine. He said ‘If I say something, kuchh gadbad ho jaega (something will go wrong) so I’m not coming’. He teases me, he says ‘you pay me what you’re getting, then I’ll come’.”

Karan Johar continued and said, “I said ‘why should I pay you? I’m not paying you’. I’m paying you enough for the movies you’re doing.’ And I respect that. Just because they are close friends, they shouldn’t come. They should come if they want to come.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Ranbir are both great friends and the director is especially very close to the actor’s wife Alia Bhatt.

