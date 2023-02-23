Alia Bhatt went through a much-unexpected turmoil recently when pictures from her personal space were leaked on social media. The actress called out a news portal that allegedly hired photographers to click her pictures from the neighbouring terrace and shared them on their platform. She was sitting on her balcony when she noticed the shutterbugs. Actor and husband Ranbir Kapoor is very upset and plans to take strict action. Scroll below for more details!

After Alia took to her Instagram stories to slam the media portal, many celebrities came forward to support her. Janhvi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma shared their terrible experiences with the media house. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, and Soni Razdan also tagged Mumbai Police and asked them to take strict action. The actress is currently in touch with the authorities and his planning on her next step.

As per the latest report by Bollywood Life, Ranbir Kapoor also found out about what happened via Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story. The actor was away for the promotion of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and shooting for Animal but is now back in town and will take the necessary steps. To begin with, the actor has reportedly decided to beef up security to avoid such privacy invasions in future.

The report adds that Ranbir Kapoor is “damn protective” about his family and is very upset that the media portal pulled off such a stint despite him and Alia Bhatt inviting the paparazzi and personally showing them the picture of their daughter. He only wants Raha to live a life like any normal kid would and will take an action to ensure this does not happen in future.

Stay tuned to Koimoi as we update you about more developments in the matter.

