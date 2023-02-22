Threequel of hit Bollywood film franchises are all set to go on floors and entertain the audience in the foreseeable future. While news of Hera Pheri 3 has been making the headline – ‘Raju’ Akshay Kumar, ‘Shyam’ Suniel Shetty and ‘Baburao’ Paresh Rawal recently reunited to shot for an announcement promo of HP3, now a report with details about Welcome 3 is out.

Released in 2007, Welcome was one of the biggest laugh riots of that year and saw Akshay, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Feroz Khan, Mallika Sherawat and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The second part of the franchise – Welcome Back released in 2015 and saw Anil, Nana and Paresh reprise their roles, alongside Shruti Haasan, John Abraham, Shiney Ahuja and Naseeruddin Shah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the recent report, Welcome 3 is likely to see Akshay Kumar return to the franchise. Scroll below to know who will be part of this film and when it is likely to go on floors.

As per a recent ETimes report, details of the third instalment in the Welcome franchise are out. As per the site, the third part of the franchise – which was earlier rumoured to be titled Welcome To The Jungle, will be called Welcome 3. The report further stated that the comedy caper film is set to go on floors either during the last leg of Hera Pheri 3 or as soon as the movie hits the theatres.

This report regarding Welcome 3 further revealed who will be joining the cast. As per the article, the Firoz Nadiadwala production will see Akshay Kumar returning to the franchise as well as Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi joining as the primary cast members. It also noted that the director of the third part of the Welcome franchise is yet to be finalised.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for news and updates about this story and more.

Must Read: Disha Patani Flaunts Her Curvy As* In A Tiger-Print Bikini Soaring Temperature, Netizens Troll “Itni Yaad Ayi Hai Uski Name Ki…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News