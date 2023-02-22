Superstar Akshay Kumar has an immense fan following worldwide and as an exceptional tribute to his fans across the globe he has gone ahead and done the unthinkable – he has actually gone ahead and broken a Guinness World Record title! Kumar has today broken the Guinness World Record title for the Most self- portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes.

This feat was accomplished at a meet and greet with fans scheduled in Mumbai, Maharashtra for the promotion of his upcoming movie Selfiee releasing on 24th February 2023. The superstar who is known for his disruptive stunts and distinctive records, is now the Guinness World Record title holder for this special feat with 184 selfies.

Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22nd January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Actor Akshay Kumar speaks on breaking this unique record, “I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career.”

The superstar’s much awaited family entertainer Selfiee which will see him pair with Emraan Hashmi for the first time, is all set to release on 24th February across the globe.

