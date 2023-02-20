Actor Emraan Hashmi who is often known as a serial kisser in Bollywood seems to have shifted his interest towards comedy, serious and meaningful films.

The actor who will be seen playing an RTO Police Officer for the first time on screen; had spent several weeks learning Bhopali language skills to get into the skin of the character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The way he practices the Bhopali accent for the Movie Selfiee we have already seen in Trailer. He had never done it before! The trailer of the film has already received a lot of love, and Emraan Hashmi’s never seen avatar has added a lot more to the excitement.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty also star in the movie.

Star Studios presents SELFIEE in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape Of Good Films.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, Selfiee releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

For more such Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Unseen Childhood Pictures, Reveals She Used To Bunk Classes To Do Photoshoots; Fans Can’t Stop Lauding Her Confidence!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News