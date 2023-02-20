Veteran actor Anupam Kher is well-known for his phenomenal work in Bollywood. His work craft is quite versatile and definitely an inspiration for new-age actors. He was recently seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa along with Neena Gupta which was released on February 10. The duo recently talked about their friendship, and drama school days and went on to share a piece of advice to young actors. Scroll below to read the details!

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta have proved that age is just a number. The kind of roles, they have taken up in the last few years have proved that as an artist it’s never too late. If you can serve the content that the audience wants, age never comes in between. Recently, the duo indulged in a candid chit-chat with a news portal, Anupam took a subtle dig at new actors like a boss.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta recalled their drama school days. They also talked about that how new-age actors passionately work on their fitness, and they should learn it from them. Neena revealed that she also tries to stay fit as it helps her get more work in films and OTT. Agreeing with her, Anupam was quick to react, he said while he and Neena have to work on their bodies, youngsters have to work on their acting. Ahem! Ahem! Can you read between the lines?

In the same interview, Anupam Kher recalled his drama school days and revealed that Neena was a modern girl, who used to dishes in her spaghetti strap top and he can never forget that. The actors share a warm equation with each other and their cute banter is a proof of it.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be next in Kangana Ranaut’s one of the most anticipated films, Emergency.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Anupam Kher’s advice to young actors? Let us know in the comments section below!

