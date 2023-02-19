When we talk about unapologetic opinions, it is hard to forget Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut. The actress never misses a chance to speak her mind, and one can love her, or hate her but surely can’t ignore her. Over the years, we have seen her speaking on different topics including nepotism and how item numbers have impacted audiences, especially children. Once during a conversation with Aamir Khan, she had revealed that she turned down the 6 offers of item numbers to set an example. Scroll below to read the details!

Kangana is known for preaching feminism and she believes that it is not right to promote casual s*xism in the industry. Be it talking about work opportunities or the gender pay gap, she tries to highlight the issues that women in the country go through. She once spoke about the so-called ‘item numbers’ in the industry & revealed that she turned down 6 item songs because she didn’t feel like promoting inappropriate words used for describing women.

In an old viral video, actress Kangana Ranaut along with Parineeti Chopra can be seen talking to Aamir Khan (on the sets of his show Satyameva Jayate), where she slammed Bollywood for promoting item numbers. She said, “Ladki jo jis tarah se dikhaya jaa raha hai.Ye jis tarah ke words use kiye jaa rahe hai Tandoori chicken, kabhi uska dupatta pakkad lega, kabhi uska coat muh mai le lega. Hum chahe kitna bhi apne desh ko defend kare, yeh sharamnaak hai jo hum dikha rahe hai. Kuch saal pehle meri friend ki bacchi dance step kar rahi thi, us par toh cute lag raha tha par mujhe lga yeh iske mansikta ban jayegi ki aise acceptance milti hai. Tab mujhe pehli baar bahut zimmedar mehsoos hua. Phir maine step liya, peechle teen – chaar saalon mai maine kam se kam 6 item numbers karne se mna kar diya.”

Check out the post ft Kangana Ranaut below:

Well, kudos to Kangana Ranaut for coming out and talking about it. A lot of people do not like her but we need to admit that she has taken the right steps when it comes to setting an example in society.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

