Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover is one of the well-known actors in the film industry, who predominantly played negative characters. Due to his brilliant performance in villain roles, he earned the nickname of the Bad Man of Bollywood. He has made some shocking revelations about his acting career.

Grover has appeared in over 100 films so far and has bagged several awards as well. He recently appeared on a podcast where he revealed he has had many rivals who tried to derail his career as a villain. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearing on the most recent episode of Maniesh Paul‘s podcast, Gulshan Grover remembered the time a producer offered him a starring role in his film on the condition that he would not do a negative role till this film was finished. He claimed it was a plot by his competitors in the business, who sponsored the producer jointly.

Grover said, “I did not have one rival, I had many, and they had given the money to the producer for the film. But before that offer, I had rejected a lot of films offering me the role of the hero.” He further claimed that it was a conscious decision that he took to reject protagonist roles.

Citing an example, Gulshan Grover recalled a film starring Kamal Haasan, Padmini Kolhapure, etc where he was offered Haasan’s role. “I am not a reject hero, I am a villain out of choice. I want to be able to act my entire life and I have to choose the roles which I will get my entire life irrespective of my age, my look, and my persona. And also which are difficult and challenging,” he added.

On the work front, Gulshan Grover will be next seen in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2.

Must Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi First Look Out! Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha & Others Make Alluring Courtesans & They’re Epitome Of Grace

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News