Kriti Sanon has established herself as one of the most bonafide stars in Bollywood. The beauty has showcased her acting talent with movies like Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Luka Chuppi amongst many others. While she’s one of the most demanded actresses today, KRK claims she’s the ‘most panauti’ and blames her for the failure of films like Shehzada, Bhediya. He also drags Adipurush into his statement, scroll below for details!

Well, it would be unfair to call Shehzada a ‘failure’ because the film has only crossed the first two days at the box office. While the reception isn’t as expected, the film has managed to bring in a decent total of 15 crores* so far. On the other hand, Bhediya led by Varun Dhawan turned out to be an average affair earning only 65.84 crores in its lifetime. Both films star Kriti as the leading lady.

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas. The film is a Pan-India big-budget mythological film and there are huge expectations pinned on the Om Raut directorial. KRK in his latest tweet has blamed the leading lady and called her ‘bad luck.’

KRK tweeted, “Actress #KritiSanon is one of the most Panauti actress in Bollywood. Jis film main Aati hai, Le Doobti hai. Bhediya Jaisi Film Ko Bhi Kha Gayee Thi.”

Actress #KritiSanon is one of the most Panauti actress in the Bollywood. Jis film main Aati hai, Le Doobti hai. Bhediya Jaisi Film Ko Bhi Kha Gayee Thi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 18, 2023

KRK also dragged Adipurush in his statement as he added, “Aur Abhi Toh Maha Panauti #KritiSanon Ka Jalwa BaaKi Hai. ₹600Cr budget Ki Film #Adipurush Ki heroine Bhi Wahi Hai. Jai Ho Kriti Sanon Ki.”

Aur Abhi Toh Maha Panauti #KritiSanon Ka Jalwa BaaKi Hai. ₹600Cr budget Ki Film #Adipurush Ki heroine Bhi Wahi Hai. Jai Ho Kriti Sanon Ki.🤪😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 18, 2023

Well, that is a derogatory as well as a super insensitive remark to be made against anybody. But clearly, KRK knows no boundaries.

