Sanjay Leena Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi is one of the most talked about topics ever since it was announced. As fans were eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the much-awaited series, the makers dropped the teaser hours ago. Now the filmmaker opens up about the challenges he faced while making a historical film.

Bhansali is renowned for his distinct brand of epic tales, nuanced and passionate characters, and rippling dynamics of a world gripped with turmoil during a historic age for India. He frequently gets into controversy, though, for allegedly embellishing the truth and rewriting history.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived to unveil the first look of his debut Netflix series Heeramandi. At the sidelines of the teaser launch event, the filmmaker opened up on his issues associated with making historical films.

As reported by ETimes, SLB said, “When you are working on a historical in a country, you have to be a little careful. Yes, you need to get your facts right and that is where my research ends. Because most of it is imagination, most of it is how I see the period. I do go and see the architecture, but when I go there, I start dreaming of my own extra pillars, roofs, and carpets. So, yes, the research is done, but not so much in detail.”

“I find research very boring. As a filmmaker, I am not set out to make a documentary I make something exact. I want my impressions, child-like impressions, grown-up impressions, heartbroken lovers impressions,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali added.

Apart from distinguished storytelling, SLB’s films boast melodious music. Be it Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, or Padmaavat, the filmmaker incorporated music so well that it often makes it to everyone’s playlist for years, even for the younger audience.

Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali says that he starts working on a new project with its music.

