Looks like actress Richa Chadha is gearing up for her next film for which she is taking diction and dance lessons in kathak. Richa while growing up has already been a trained Kathak dancer.

Advertisement

What’s interesting is that Richa Chadha has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office quite a few times in the recent past, and we had even reported earlier that the director is extremely busy gearing up for his digital debut, ‘Heeramandi’ these days.

Richa has been training at a suburban dance school in Mumbai. The sets of the show have already been constructed and the series will be partially directed by Bhansali himself. The actress had already gotten over a decade of kathak training when she was a kid and in school in Delhi, and has now taken back to the love for this dance form owing to this project. The preparation is for a major dance and sign sequence in the series.

Advertisement

A source close to Heeramandi’s production says, “Heeramandi is one of the most ambitious projects till date for Sanjay sir. It being his digital debut which makes it even more special and challenging at the same time as one have to put their best foot forward. Richa has already been doing the look tests for the show and she is all set to play a crucial role. As part of it, she’s learning kathak now and the classes have already begun ahead of the series shoot next month in Mumbai. Richa aha been training for the last 2 weeks already and will continue training for another few days”.

On the other work front, Richa has recently wrapped up Fukrey 3 and is believed to now start work on the second season of the hit series, The Great Indian Murder.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Slams A Publication For A ‘Patriarchal World’ Caption After She Announced Her Pregnancy With Husband Ranbir Kapoor, Writes, “I’m A Woman, Not A Parcel”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram