Vaani Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen with Ranbir Kapoor-led upcoming film Shamshera. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Shudh Desi Romance also starrer Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Vaani later went on to star in films like Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh, Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui among others. However, Vaani’s couple of films didn’t work out that much at the box office.

Apart from her professional life, Vaani enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often takes social media by storm every time she posts a photo on her social media profile.

As we wait for Shamshera to arrive in theatres on July 22, we will tell you about the time when Vaani Kapoor grabbed headlines for apparently undergoing a knife. Well, the rumours of her undergoing surgery began when she appeared in Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh. However, the actress rubbished the same saying she can’t even afford it. Rumours were abuzz that Vaani Kapoor had apparently got the lip and chin job done.