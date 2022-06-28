Ranbir Kapoor has taken his ‘Khandan’s’ name to new heights after giving us various blockbusters like Sanju, Rockstar, Barfi and many more. Apart from his acting talents, fans are all hearts for his thoughts on humanity and not appreciating cast and religion being a thorn in it.

Talking about the same, did you the actor have urged the people of India and Pakistan to come together and be kind to each other? Read on to know what he said as we are sure it will melt your heart!

So it happened back in 2016, when Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was about to come out in theatres, that the political party MNS demanded a ban of Pakistani artists from the Bollywood industry. The reason behind this was the Uri Terrorist attack which took place at the time. Along with many actors like Salman Khan and Karan Johar, Ranbir also stood up for the Pakistani artists and asked the people to live in harmony together.

Speaking more on it, during a conversation with Daily Times, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I don’t want to sound preachy and like a ‘healer talker’ but we are living in some hard times right now. I hope that you guys don’t get swept away with the bitterness and negativity, the violence that’s happening around the world and around us.” The actor also added, “I want you guys to stay sweet, gentle, amazing and beautiful. Because even though the world may think that it’s a shitty place to live in, it is beautiful. You guys are the force. And the force is going to be with you, forever.”

Coming back to the present, Ranbir will be seen in his upcoming much-awaited movie, Brahmāstra. The movie is set to come out on 9th September 2022 and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and many others.

