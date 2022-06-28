Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Narcotics Control Bureau has been cracking down on the entertainment industry. Often the issue has been subjected to news debate, now Suniel Shetty speaks about the issue at a recent event. Scroll down to know more.

Several celebrities have come under NCB’s radar in the past months. Stars like Rhea Chakraborty, Aryan Khan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Ananya Panday, and many others were interrogated by the drug probing agency.

Noted Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty attended an event organized by Central Bureau Agency wherein he questioned why celebrities were being targeted and treated like ‘drug addicts’. He also spoke about his industry friends, who had never indulged in any unlawful activities.

The actor said, “Ek galti kardo toh chor hai, dakait hai. Nahi main 30 saal se industry mein hoon aur 300 dost hain mere jinhone zindagi mein kuch kiya nahi hai (For making one mistake, you are called thieves and dacoits. I have been a part of this industry for 30 years, and have many friends from here, who have never done such things). Like you said the gateway, but that gateway has to stop there.”

Suniel Shetty further said how the drugs-related cases involving Bollywood celebs were in the limelight. He clarified that people from the film industry were not ‘druggies’ which is quite in contrast to what was being projected on social media.

Often hashtags like ‘boycott Bollywood’ and ‘Bollywood druggies’ were being shared. “No, Bollywood is not filled with druggies. Galtiyan hum karte hain, unhein bhi bachon ki tarah dekh ke maaf kijiyega (We make mistakes, look at them like children and forgive such mistakes). Hashtag ‘boycott Bollywood’, hashtag ‘Bollywood druggies’ aisa hai nahi (these are not true),” Suniel said.

