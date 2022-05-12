The debate between South and Bollywood films is an ongoing battle that doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. While many are viewing the content being made in Southern India as superior to that made in the industry based in Mumbai, actor Suniel Shetty now shares his views.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance at an event in Mumbai, the Hera Pheri actor was questioned about the competition between the two film industries. Being an actor who had been part of both – read on to know what he has to say.

Advertisement

Reacting to the ongoing Bollywood vs South film debate, as reported by Bollywood Life, Suniel Shetty said, “I think the Bollywood vs south industry scene has been created on social media. We are Indians and if we look at the OTT platform, language does not matter there, content does matter.”

Continuing further, Suniel Shetty said, “Similarly, this is the difference between Bollywood vs. South industry. I also come from the South, but my Karmabhoomi is Mumbai, so I am called a Mumbaikar.” The portal further reported him saying, “The truth is that the audience is deciding which film they should see and which should not. My only problem is that we have probably forgotten the audience somewhere. We are not catering to them properly. People always tell me in cinema whether it is cinema or OTT.”

Further talking about the South versus Bollywood issue, the De Dana Dan actor said, “In 70 per cent of India, the audience is such that they whistle when they see good content in theatres. Hero’s shot is a back shot, a high-speed walk. I think we should work on content. Bollywood will always be Bollywood. “

We wonder if this debate will end soon.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiara Advani Reveals Her Superstition & It Has Everything To Do With Her Career!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube