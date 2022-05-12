Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her new film, reveals how she is just superstitious about one thing in life.

She is coming with co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav along with director Anees Bazmee.

After making her debut in the comedy film Fugly, Kiara Advani played a supporting role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also got an appreciation for the anthology film ‘Lust Stories’. The actress also rose to fame with her roles in Telugu political thriller ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and the Hindi films such as ‘Kabir Singh and ‘Shershaah’.

In conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Kiara Advani said: “I am not at all superstitious, except for one thing. I believe that till the time I don’t actually sign a film, I won’t tell anyone.”

To this Archana Puran Singh complimented Kiara Advani on being wise.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

