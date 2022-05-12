Kangana Ranaut made heads turn after her attendance at Salman Khan’s yearly Eid bash that was hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma this year. Ironically, even Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone were a part of the celebrations. The Dhaakad actress has now hailed Kiara Advani but called out Bollywood from refraining to praise her and her work. Scroll below for all the details.

Pictures of Kiara and Kangana from Eid bash have been viral all over the internet. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress herself shared it on her Instagram story and it was a proof that they bonded really well. Ranaut also has only good things to say about her colleague but has now called out Bollywood for not behaving the same.

Kangana Ranaut in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan said, “These people don’t want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities. The other day, Kiara met and she praised me. She said watch both the films (Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and this and that. I don’t think there is pressure. I always say everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise. Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party (Arpita Khan’s Eid bash). Every person in the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer–all of you–why is it so hidden then?”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “Whenever I see some work, whether it is RRR or Pushpa, I praise it. I was the first one to praise The Kashmir Files. I was the first one to praise Kriti Sanon for Mimi. I’m always the first one. There is no work, which I like and I don’t praise. It’s not like I’ll do ‘Arre wah wah’ for every film that’s coming. But if touches my heart and it’s good work, I definitely praise it.”

Well, Kangana ranaut does have a point. But is it going to change Bollywood’s behaviour towards her? Only time will tell.

