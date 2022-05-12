South vs Bollywood Debate: “For The Next 5-8 Years, South Indian Films Will Dominate The Box Office” Predicts Astrologer

The way Indian cinema works has changed dramatically in recent years. Bollywood films will always be successful, but Southern cinema has taken control, as seen by numerous examples. South Indian cinema, whether it’s the Baahubali franchise, RRR, or KGF Chapter 2, has become the new schiz. We asked renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji of Bengaluru if Southern cinema will eclipse Bollywood, and here’s what he had to say.

Recently, South Indian cinema has been gaining momentum unseen for a long time. While Bollywood films have had a few hits in comparison to their previous performances. Commercial Hindi films starring superstars like Akshay Kumar (Bachchhan Paandey) or Ranveer Singh (83) have failed to rake in moolah. There also has been a recent debate between South vs Bollywood that began with a comment of Kichcha Sudeep on the national language and Ajay Devgn opposing it. Adding to it all, even Mahesh Babu ended up saying that B’Town cannot afford him, further triggering South vs Bollywood debate.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has made several predictions that have come true, whether for celebrities, politics, or cricket, believes that South Indian cinema is here to stay for the foreseeable future for a while.

“For the next 5 to 8 years, South Indian films will dominate the box office.” The major reason as per astrology, why Bollywood is lagging behind is because of the impact of Rahu. The transit of Shani has weakened Bollywood cinema. “It won’t be as powerful as Southern cinema,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicted.

Another logical reason why South Indian cinema shines is the insanely large and devoted fanbase of south actors. Whether it is Prabhas, Mahesh Babu or Ram Charan, celebs there are treated as Gods, and everyone admires them for their calm demeanour.

